Car and buggy crash

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.