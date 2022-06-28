Car and buggy crash

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062922BuggyCrash.jpg A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News