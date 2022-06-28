Bow practice

Levi Wick, 11, of Botkins, practices his skill with a bow while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons.

Levi Wick, 11, of Botkins, practices his skill with a bow while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN062922BowPractice.jpg Levi Wick, 11, of Botkins, practices his skill with a bow while taking part in the 24th annual Conservation Day Camp hosted by the Shelby County Farm Bureau and the Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District on Tuesday, June 28. The camp is being held at the Shelby County Fish and Game Club. Students from grades 2-5 are participating in archery, fishing, a talk on pollination, and insect lessons. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News