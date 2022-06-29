125 Years

June 29, 1897

The board of equalization of the city has been in session for several days. During the examination of cases the board reached a conclusion that some citizens have not returned enough property for taxation. Some of these have gone before the board and admitted they held personal property that had not been assessed; other declined to answer. Yesterday, for the purpose of reaching property the board believed had not been listed for taxation in cases before them, filed actions in Probate Court to force the appearance of the individuals.

——-

The county commissioners this week granted the right of way through the county for the Piqua, Sidney and St. Marys electric railway.

——-

The boys at “Camp Go On” broke camp this morning.

100 Years

June 29, 1922

Enterprise Dry Cleaning Co. will move their offices from the west side of the square to the room in the Mathers homestead, south of the post office, on North Ohio avenue. After being located on the square for the past 10 years, the company has found it necessary to move their office. The plant on Highland avenue at Carey street will continue to operate as before.

——-

Three Ford cars were awarded Saturday night at the conclusion of the K. of C. Fair held at the armory. The cares were awarded as follows; James R. Sharp, Sidney the sedan; Miss Freida Francis, little daughter of Felix Francis, of Russia the roadster, and C.F. McKinney, Sidney, the touring car.

——-

The Kitchen Cabinet orchestra delighted a crowded audience at the Church of Christ last evening, when they gave the unique musical, “The Joy of Life,” using for their various instruments the many utensils which are most common in the kitchen. There are 28 ladies in the orchestra which was directed by Mrs. Charles Woolley.

75 Years

June 29, 1947

Eugene C. Linker, associated with the Anna schools for the past 18 years and superintendent for the past three and a half years, has submitted his resignation. He leaves Anna to accept the superintendency of the Harrison schools in Hamilton county.

——-

Rev. L.R. Worden, pastor of the Church of God here for the past three years, will terminate his pastoral duties at the local church on Sunday. He has not disclosed his plans for the future, nor has his successor been names. During his pastorate, the congregation established its first place of public worship in the I.O.O.F. temple and recently purchased the former Goode property on North West avenue.

——-

Plans looking to the formation of a Shelby County Humane Society were discussed at a meeting held last night in the city building. Election of Officers and incorporation are expected to be completed in the near future. At the present time some 30 persons have indicated an interest in the formation of the society.

50 Years

June 29, 1972

JACKSON CENTER – A special program marked the 100th anniversary of Jackson Center Mason Lodge 458 held Saturday at the Masonic Temple here.

Jackson Center Lodge was founded in Montra as Epler Lodge, receiving its charter in October of 1872. The name was changed within a few years as the lodge moved to Jackson Center in December of 1877. In 1959, the lodge purchased the Grace Lutheran Church to serve as its temple.

——-

Young People and old alike – some 215 of them all – went on the “grand tour” of the Shelby County’s newly-remodeled common pleas and probate court rooms during Open House festivities Sunday at the courthouse.

Judge Frank H. Marshall served as chief guide through the courtroom, aided by members of the Shelby County Bar Association. Open for inspection was the court’s law library, judge’s office, visiting judge’s chambers, main courtroom and jury room.

25 Years

June 29, 1997

NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education on Wednesday hired Rodney Russell, 45, of Arlington, to replace outgoing Superintendent Martin R. Fanning.

Russell, the principal of Arlington High School since 1989, will begin his duties Aug. 1.

——-

Wendy Klopfenstein of Sidney planned to give birth today at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Hospital to a boy whose umbilical cord the family hopes will save the life of his father, Eric. Hospital officials reported late this morning that labor had been induced, but Mrs. Klopfenstein had not yet had the baby.

Following the birth of the baby, Eric will receive a stem-cell transplant from the umbilical cord blood. He will be one of about 30 people in the world to receive such a transplant.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – A fire discovered early Wednesday afternoon at the Chad and Teresa Sharp residence caused heavy damage to the house that the family had worked for nearly a year to remodel.

The fire was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. when a neighbor noticed smoke pouring out of the house at 507 E. Pike St. “The front room was totally involved when we arrived,” said Assistant Chief Gary Meeker of Jackson Center Fire Department.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_Logo-for-SDN-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org