Cruising for Hospice Car Show to benefit Ohio Hospice of Miami County

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will hold a Cruising for Hospice Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

This is Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s first year hosting the event. The Car Show was previously held and organized by Cruizers Bar and Grill, benefiting Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is honored to continue this tradition as the event enters its 10th year.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community” said Ryan Gathard, director of fund development at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Through their generous support, we are able to continue in our mission to celebrate the lives of those we have the privilege of serving by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family.”

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is grateful for the opportunity to continue the Car Show for its 10th year. The organization would also like to thank volunteers assisting with the event and extend a special thank you to Cruizers for allowing them to continue the car show tradition. The entire team at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami county is grateful for their continued support of the organization’s mission.

Sponsors for the Cruising for Hospice Car Show include Meijer, Progressive Farms, and Indian Creek Distillery.

The event is free to those who would like to attend and will include a food truck, live entertainment, raffles, and a silent auction. Vehicle judging will begin at 2 p.m.

All vehicle makes and models are welcome. Proceeds from this event benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County patient care and services. Registration is required for the event. There is a registration fee of $10 per car. For more information, email Ryan Gathard at [email protected] or call 937-269-5245.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke, Shelby and surrounding counties. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.