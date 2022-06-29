The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center to host “Artistic Alumni: Works by Hayner’s Own”

TROY — “Artistic Alumni: Works by Hayner’s Own” will feature creations by past and present Hayner Board of Governors members, staff members, and Exhibit Committee members.

The show that includes a variety of artwork by more than 24 artists contains 2D works, woodworking, fiber art, decorative painting, poetry and more will be on display July 1 through Aug. 22.

A reception honoring the artists is scheduled for Friday, July 1, from 5 to 6:45 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy. The center is open on Mondays from 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.