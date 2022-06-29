City plans July 4 fireworks display

SIDNEY — Plans for this year’s July 4 fireworks display are complete. This year’s show, like those of the past several years, is scheduled to be held on the grounds of Sidney Middle School.

The show is scheduled to be held at 10 p.m. The rain date will be July 5 at the same time.

“We are fortunate to have sponsors who have annually joined together to fund the fireworks show,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “The sponsors for this year’s show have not changed from the past couple of years.”

“Our sponsors include Wilson Health, Emerson Climate Technologies, Buckeye Ford, NK Telco, Cargill, Ferguson Construction, Goffena Furniture, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and S&S Hospitality Management.” Bowsher said. “The city of Sidney’s Fire Department will provide the technical expertise required by law.”

American Fireworks has again been contracted for this year’s show. American Fireworks is an Ohio-based company.

Over a century after it was founded, things at American Fireworks have changed very little. The business is still owned by the Sorgi family and operated by Sorgi’s great-grandsons John and Roberto.

They are the seventh generation of the family to carry on the family’s tradition of manufacturing fireworks..

“The Fourth of July is a time for backyard barbecues and fireworks,” Bowsher said. “I would encourage residents to enjoy the City of Sidney’s fireworks display, as it is conducted by well-trained professionals.”

“Although fireworks may be legal to use at home, they are simply not safe,” Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger added. “In 2020, here were 18 people killed by fireworks in the United States. Even more startling, there were more than 15,600 injured.”

“While the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or illegal fireworks or explosives,” Hollinger said, “an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers. I encourage you to enjoy the Fourth, but do it safely.”