A special barber pole

Downtown Barbershop owner Andrew Steenrod, of Sidney, puts the bottom back onto his barber pole on Wednesday, June 29. About once a year the pole stops turning and Steenrod has to open it up to add some oil to loosen it back up. The pole uses an electrically powered magnet to rotate. Steenrod believes the pole to be about 60 years old. Steenrod was given the pole by James Theis, who owned a barbershop in downtown Sidney that was located next to The Spot according to Steenrod. Steenrod said Theis cut his hair when he was a kid.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_SDN063022BarberPole.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News