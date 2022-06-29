New Sidney wellness clinic offers IV vitamin infusions, injections

SIDNEY – A nurse practitioner with over 15 years of experience has started an injection and IV vitamin infusion clinic called Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC in Sidney, helping people with ailments like muscle pain, migraines, fatigue, dehydration and much more.

Erica Moses has worked in many areas of the health care field, such as Hospice, home health care and urgent care. She wanted to start her own business for the past two years, and changes to the health care industry over the years – like from the COVID-19 pandemic – motivated her to find something in the industry that she was passionate about.

“Working in health care, I started to lose my interest a little bit and started focusing more on wellness of myself which then introduced me to IV vitamin hydration,” Moses said. “So that’s what inspired me to bring that to the area because I noticed lots of improvement once I received the infusions and all the benefits that it could provide to people.”

Injections and IV vitamin infusions are a more effective way to see benefits to the body immediately, as “only 25 percent of vitamins we take by mouth are absorbed, and 100 percent are absorbed by IV hydration. That’s why it’s so important to me because we get the complete benefit, and our body utilizes what it needs,” as Moses said in a TikTok video.

Only certain health care professionals are allowed to administer IVs, and they are usually nurses. Moses not only has a bachelor’s in nursing from Wright State University and a master’s in family practice nursing from Kaplan University/Purdue University Global, but she also has a certification to administer IV vitamin infusions, and she obtained licenses through the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, the state of Ohio and the city of Sidney.

Something that makes Moses’s clinic stand out from others in the area is that she compounds her own cocktails in her office, rather than using a pre-mixed compound, so that she can customize them and take any ingredients out that a client might be allergic to.

There are certain health situations that could prevent a client from getting IV infusions, such as taking Coumadin (a blood thinner), extensive cardiac health issues or heart failure, and severe kidney or liver disease.

Moses is looking to bring more wellness options to her clients soon, including an IV infusion that would help cancer patients and non-IV treatments.

“IV hydration is just the start of my journey. I do have plans to bring other things to my clinic. My next one is going to be male hormone replacement therapy as well, so there will be some more additions to my wellness journey,” Moses said.

The clinic is open Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and clients can walk in or book an appointment online or by phone.

For more information, visit getvitainfused.com or the Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC Facebook page.

