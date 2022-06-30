125 Years

June 30, 1897

The Sidney Gaslight company began work this morning on an improvement at the gas house that is much needed. It is a new purifier house containing new purifiers. The building will be one-story brick with a basement and will be built at the east end of the present gas house.

——-

Governor Bushnell last evening appointed J.S. Hatfield, of this city at member of the State Board of Pardons. He succeeds B.F. Breaden, deceased.

——-

The Tawawa Lake grounds have been gaily decorated for the Klute band concert tonight. Chinese lanterns have been placed along the driveway from the road and path leading from the railroad.

100 Years

June 30, 1922

The county health commissioner today ordered a halt to the use of the pump in the court square. The order was issued “because some persons insisted on placing cups at the town pump, despite the fact the county commissioners have given the public sanitary fountains at four corners of the square,” the commissioner said. Unless the practice is halted, the health department will order removal of the pump because of its being a health hazard when the public drinking cup is used.

——-

Twenty Boy Scouts and their scoutmaster, Carl Rendlen, hiked to Avon Lake yesterday and enjoyed the day. The morning was spent in swimming, followed by a picnic lunch. First aid instructions were given by the scoutmaster in the afternoon.

——-

The third annual homecoming of Port Jefferson girls was held at Out Look cottage, the summer home of Mrs. W.H. Herancourt, who with her sister, Mrs. Charles Wright were the hostesses for the day.

75 Years

June 30, 1947

Unofficial estimates of four inches of rainfall in two hours yesterday afternoon, submerged parts of the southern portions of Orange and Green townships, inundated areas of new corn, flattened wheat, and scattered new-mown hay for what could be the worst cloudburst in 88 years in that territory, according to older residents. Little Leatherwood Creek, ordinarily just a trickle, was swollen in a half-mile wide in some places.

——-

Two more stretches of Shelby county highway and six bridges in this area are to be improved this summer, according to a notice to contractors issued today by Murray d. Shaffer, state highway director. Some five miles of State Route 706 in Perry township, and almost six miles of State Route 47 in Salem township are scheduled to get a bituminous treatment.

——-

Jack Castle, who recently graduated from the Progressive School of Photography, New Haven, Conn., has opened a studio at 102 ½ South Main avenue. He attended Miami University before leaving for service in World War II.

50 Years

June 30, 1972

Judith Bland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Bland, Botkins, recently received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind.

Dr. Bland is currently working at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis., where she was awarded a postdoctoral traineeship in the department of bacteriology.

——-

Robert Westerbeck, principal at Whittier Elementary School since 1963, resigned his position with the Sidney City School district Wednesday to enter private industry.

25 Years

June 30, 1997

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran’s top military commander has said his country does not intend to start a war with the United States, but promised to turn the Persian Gulf into a slaughterhouse if attacked.

The United States has about 22,000 troops in the area, a region Iran long has considered in its sphere of influence.

——-

PHOTO – Members of the Muleskinner Band pick and grin their way through a bluegrass concert Friday at the Shelby County Courthouse as part of the Bag It! Concert series sponsored by MainStreet Sidney. The weekly summertime series will resume July 11.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

