ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding a project in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Engineer proposes to replace the existing Lock 2 Road (Township Road 29) bridge over Loramie Creek in Dinsmore Township. The project is necessary to address the deteriorated condition of the bridge. The project is expected to begin in Summer 2023. The project number is Lock Two Road Bridge Replacement, PID 117346.

Additional information regarding the above projects are available at the ODOT PROJECTS page or go to

https://www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects#page=1

People can search for each of the above projects by entering the project’s unique PID number into the “Search by Keyword” filter.

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Sunday, July 31, 2022.

Those interested in giving feedback on the project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721.