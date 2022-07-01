125 Years

July 1, 1897

No fairgrounds in this part of Ohio has a finer grove for shade than the Shelby County Fairgrounds. It affords an abundance of shade for large crowds of people as well as all the teams that are at the fairs. The grounds will be put in order by the society this fall for the convenience of exhibitors.

—————

The Citizens Bank has just hung up a neat sign to the effect that it is protected by a policy in the Bankers Mutual Casualty Co. of Des Moines, Iowa. The company insures the bank against any loss caused by burglary or robbery.

100 Years

July 1, 1922

During the band concert last evening on the north side of the square, considerable commotion was created when two women, one large and heavy set and the other a rather small woman, got together in a real old-fashioned women’s quarrel. A large crown soon gathered and the pair went at it hot and heavy until police arrived. Taken before Mayor Trout, the two women were given a severe lecture and advised that a recurrence would result in charge being placed.

—————

The golf tournament held at the country club yesterday afternoon, resulted in a win by 15 points for the “Go Devils,” captained by Victor E. Watkins. Now it is up to John Leymaster’s “Sure Shots” to demonstrate their skill in cooking by serving the victors with a dinner.

75 Years

July 1, 1947

Seventy-two teachers in the Sidney City School system will share in $30,000 representing the money granted locally for salary increases under the Daniel-Cramer bill, Supt. Fred B. Louys revealed today following a meeting of the local board of education. At the same time, Supt. C.E. McCorkle advised that county boards of education were taking similar action to establish new pay schedules as provided under the legislation.

—————

State Representative Roy Harmony, four-term Democrat from Shelby County and former county clerk of courts, told International News Service in Columbus today that he will be a candidate for Congress from the Fourth District if Governor Herbert calls a special election as a result of the appointment of Congressman Robert F. Jones to the Federal Communications Commission.

50 Years

July 1, 1972

Green Gate Pegetty, registered Ayrshire owned by Norbert Pleiman, Fort Loramie, recently completed a lactation record which ranks highest for milk for all junior four-year old Ayrshires in the State of Ohio.

—————

Shelby County Commissioners voted Thursday to seek bids for an estimated $100,000 remodeling project at the county jail.

Bid specifications were drawn up by architects Freytag and Freytag of Sidney and delivered to commissioners Thursday afternoon. Commissioners okayed the plans and set opening date of the bids for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.

—————

A Lima newspaper reported Thursday that Robert D. Severn, director of special services at Lima St. Rita’s Hospital, will become the new administrator at Sidney’s Wilson Memorial Hospital beginning July 22.

Hospital authorities, apparently taken by surprise at the release of the news in Lima, confirmed the report. A spokesman said the announcement has been planned for July.

25 Years

July 1, 1997

Final preparations are being made for the Country Concert- 1997. Ticket prices range from $5 to $47 for a single day to $127 for all three days. Those attending will not be disappointed as they will see the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus, LeAnn Rimes, Sawyer Brown, Toby Keith and Tom T. Hall. Also there will be the Charley Daniels band and Travis Tritt. The Barhorst family expects a crowd in the area of 69,000. Law enforcement numbering 150 will be on hand.

—————

A Sidney woman has entered a guilty plea in connection with the murder of county resident Sylvester Frilling. Jessie Parke entered a plea of guilty to a charge of burglary and was complicit in the plan to murder Frilling. Brian Kearns has been charged with the murder. Sentencing for Parker will be set for later.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

