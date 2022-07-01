WellNow Urgent Care opens new center in Piqua

PIQUA — WellNow Urgent Care announced that the grand opening of its newest center in Piqua was on June 29, 2022.

Located at 201 E. Ash St., the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 PCR testing, and occupational medicine services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.

“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times, including evenings and weekends,” said Dr. John Radford, the president at WellNow Urgent Care. “Whether you have a sick child on a Sunday afternoon or the sudden need for a COVID-19 PCR test with 24-hour results, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patients need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”

Urgent care centers are an increasingly important part of the U.S. healthcare marketplace, providing patients with much-needed access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service, and lower costs than the traditional emergency room.

The new center in Piqua will provide timely treatment for non-life-threatening ailments such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available on a walk-in basis.

COVID-19 PCR testing is available at all WellNow Urgent Care locations. Samples are sent directly to WellNow’s PCR lab, which processes COVID-19 tests 24 hours a day to ensure patients receive their results quickly. Currently, 98 percent of COVID-19 PCR tests return results within 24 hours, and the rest return results within 48 hours. Additional information about COVID-19 testing at WellNow, including testing cost and insurance coverage, can be found at WellNow.com/COVID-19/.

Patients who prefer to speak with a WellNow provider virtually can access the company’s virtual care platform 24/7 from their computer, tablet or smartphone. WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid. A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 120 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.