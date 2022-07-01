Warning: Don’t drink and drive

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which began at 12 a.m. on Friday, July 1, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The Patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Operation CARE enforcement campaigns aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Many Fourth of July celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. Therefore, the Patrol urges motorists to drive carefully and follow all traffic laws.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 2 through 5, a total of 21 fatal crashes killed 23 people. Of those, 12 crashes and 12 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The Patrol recorded 538 OVI arrests during the reporting period.

“The tragedies that follow after driving impaired make lasting impacts on families,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Make this a safe holiday for everyone by planning a sober ride home.”

“Large gatherings with alcohol consumption increases the possibility of impaired driving,” added Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Planning ahead and designating a sober driver saves lives.”

Of the 11 fatalities where safety belts were available, six were unbelted. Ten motorcyclists, one bicyclist and a pedestrian were killed during last year’s reporting period.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.