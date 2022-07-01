COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week.

There are currently 352 active COVID cases in the county — up 30 cases from the 322 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,372 cases of COVID-19 with 376 hospitalizations and 188 deaths during the pandemic. There are 11,020 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,848,453 total cases of COVID-19, with 119,239 hospitalizations, 13,754 intensive care admissions and 38,852 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,653 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.39% of the population and up nine people since last week. Currently, 274 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 707 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,363,444 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.99% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]