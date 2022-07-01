Ruese Insurance Agency helps Mercy Mission House

SIDNEY — The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others. It could take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before a disaster happened. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with Ruese Insurance Agency to donate $6,500 to the Mercy Mission House to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program. Grants were made to over 100 nonprofits in cities within Westfield’s national footprint.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses, and communities in times of uncertainty. This year, the Legacy of Caring program donated $625,000 to nonprofits across the country focused on helping under-employed families overcome barriers in education, finance, housing and jobs and recover from disasters.

“Our team at Ruese Insurance is always seeking out opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Rudy Keister, president. “We are proud of and grateful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support of Mercy Mission House said Amanda Hilgefort, executive director. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on operations and will help families and businesses realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”

At Westfield, it’s more than writing insurance policies, it’s about going above and beyond to help people and families thrive and prosper. Offering support that reflects these values is at the core of the Westfield Insurance Foundation. Westfield is proud to work with their independent agents in distributing more than $3.5 million since 2015.

“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders of our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “We believe in the power of community, and we take immense pride in our ability to make meaningful contributions to better communities across the country. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”

Founded in 1886, Ruese Insurance Group is a local independent agency offering services for business, home, auto, and life. They have represented Westfield for over 100-plus years and have office locations in Sidney (Ruese Insurance), Fort Loramie (Ratermann Insurance) and Piqua (McColloch-Baker Insurance).

Westfield Insurance Foundation was established in 2005 as an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield Insurance. In keeping with the values of Westfield Insurance, the Foundation exists as a dedicated community and industry partner; concentrating resources to have an impact on safety, disaster recovery and family stability. The Foundation donates over $3 million annually to a variety of charities.

Westfield Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, as one of the nation’s leading property and casualty (P&C) companies, we remain true to their vision and are dedicated to your protection and prosperity and to the progress of our community. Visit westfieldinsurance.com for more information.

Members from all of the Ruese Insurance Group offices present a check to Amanda Hilgefort, executive director of Mercy Mission House. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Ruese-Ins.jpg Members from all of the Ruese Insurance Group offices present a check to Amanda Hilgefort, executive director of Mercy Mission House.