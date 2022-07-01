‘America, The Beautiful’ Patriotic Concert is tonight

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their annual patriotic concert Friday, July 1, on the court square, July 1, at 7 p.m.

“I consider patriotic music to be at the top of my list – and tonight, while we honor our nation’s birth and those that fight for our freedoms, I thought it would be fitting to also recognize the people of Ukraine as they struggle to defend theirs. We dedicate Aaron Copeland’s Fanfare for the Common Man to the women and children of Ukraine, forced to leave their country, and the brave men of Ukraine who are fighting to protect it. We also want to recognize Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Ukraine with our version of “You Raise Me Up.”

Please enjoy rousing marches by Sousa and Fillmore, as we kick off the July 4th holiday weekend,” states Civic Band conductor Phil Chilcote.

Popular guest vocalist, tenor Gregory J. Ashe will add his considerable talents to the concert. He will be featured on “You Raise Me Up,” “Civil War Fantasy” and “God Bless The USA.” Ashe received his Bachelors of Music Education and Masters of Music Performance from Bowling Green University. He has performed in opera’s and musicals from Los Angeles to Cincinnati. He also returns to Ohio often to share his voice with the Toledo Choral Society, Piqua, and Dayton. He currently resides in Rochester Hill, Michigan.

The concert is free. As always, bring a lawn chair to the square; refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of our random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Connection Point Church of God – see the band’s Facebook page for notifications (Facebook.com/SidneyCivicBand).