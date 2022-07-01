Engineering manager retires

Sidney Engineering Manager Randy Magoto, center, of Fort Loramie, talks with Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan, left, and Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher during a retirement party for Magoto. The party was held at Sidney City Hall on Friday, July 1. Magoto said that in his retirement he would be spending more time with his business, Magoto Land Surveying.

Sidney Engineering Manager Randy Magoto, center, of Fort Loramie, talks with Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan, left, and Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher during a retirement party for Magoto. The party was held at Sidney City Hall on Friday, July 1. Magoto said that in his retirement he would be spending more time with his business, Magoto Land Surveying. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN070222EngineerRetire.jpg Sidney Engineering Manager Randy Magoto, center, of Fort Loramie, talks with Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan, left, and Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher during a retirement party for Magoto. The party was held at Sidney City Hall on Friday, July 1. Magoto said that in his retirement he would be spending more time with his business, Magoto Land Surveying. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News