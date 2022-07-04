Thrift shop celebrates 40th anniversary

SIDNEY — The year 2022 year marks 40 years since the St. John’s Thrift Store has been in operation. Supported by community donations and St. Johns’s Lutheran church, the little store with a big heart and an abundant supply of good has opened its doors to thousands of people over the years to both those in need and those looking for a great bargain.

It was opened in 1982.

Currently they have 28 men and women who volunteer their time to help running the store. The volunteers comes from all over the Sidney area and from any church young or in their golden years. Anyone is welcome to volunteer, as the shop need volunteers.

It takes four volunteers a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, with Director Mary Cooke present every day, to operate the thrift shop. Each one spends a few hours sorting, pricing the merchandise, and making sure things work and clean. They have a few volunteers that has been here over 20 years, as they find it to be both rewarding and fun.

On any given day, the store is filled with shopper looking for that good deal, every week there is a special and the shoppers can’t wait to hear what on sales for the week.

The thrift shop will be having a special rededication service and open house on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. During the week of ully 11-15, door prizes and sales will be held for the anniversary celebration,

The St. John’s Thrift Shop is located at 319 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney. It is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. -4 p.m.