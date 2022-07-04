YMCA gymnasts compete in Nationals Gymnastics Championship

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Gymnastics Team attended the 2022 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio, June 21-26, 2022. This year’s event was hosted by the YMCA of Greater Toledo Gymcats. The national tournament has showcased the talent and hard work of young athletes since its debut in 1938.

At this year’s Opening Ceremonies, Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez welcomed more than 1,500 athletes and 220 coaches from 73 Ys across 17 states. Hernandez delivered a speech about the importance of self-acceptance and creating a positive support system. The National Gymnastics Championship is part of the Y’s long-standing tradition to help support the health and well-being of youth. Each year, millions of youth participate in Y youth sports — like gymnastics and swimming — which helps build self-confidence and instill the importance of teamwork.

The Sidney Shelby County YMCA took the following gymnasts to Nationals:

Level 2: Kalli Jess – Vault 8.225 (17th) Bars 8.600 (10th) Beam 8.650 (9th) Floor 7.500 (21st) All Around 33.025 (18th)

Grace Kies – Vault 6.750 (21st) Bars 9.025 (5th) Beam 8.100 (18th) Floor 6.4 (22nd) All Around 30.275 (22nd) Kyli Yantis – Vault 8.050 (18th) Bars 7.80 (21st) Beam 8.025 (17th) Floor 8.425 (8th) All Around 32.300 (20th) Level 3: Aidynn Davidson- Vault 8.200 (13th) Bars 8.325 (18th) Beam 8.250 (17th) Floor 7.875 (19th) All Around 32.650 (18th) Madison Harris- Vault 8.375 (8th) Bars 8.650 (15T) Beam 8.300 (16th) Floor 8.700 (10th) All Around 34.025 (15th) JaLeeya Jones- Vault 8.225 (11th) Bars 8.200 (17th) Beam 8.850 (9T) Floor 8.550 (16th) All Around 33.925 (11th)

Isabella Kinninger- Vault 7.975 (17th) Bars 8.875 (11th) Beam 9.0 (5th) Floor 9.125 (4th)

Katherine McDaniel- Vault 7.850 (19th) Bars 8.1 (20th) Beam 7.425 (21st) Floor 7.075 (21st) All Around 30.450 (21)

Kaitlyn Miller- Vault 8.150 (12th) Bars 8.350 (14th) Beam 8.550 (11th) Floor 8.800 (10th) All Around 33.850 (14th)

Emma Siegel- Vault 7.875 (20th) Bars 8.800 (14th) Beam 8.600 (14th) Floor 8.575 (15th) All Around 33.850 Ellie Turner- Vault 8.075 (16th) Bars 7.20 (20th) Beam 8.350 (15th) Floor (8.625 (13th) All Around 32.250 (20th) Level 4: Mia Barhorst- Vault 7.750 (23rd) Bars 8.075 (22nd) Beam 8.800 (9th) Floor 8.725 (12th) All Around 33.350 (18th) Audrey Davis- Vault 8.575 (12th) Bars 7.900 (23rd) Beam 7.350 (24th) Floor 7.875 (24th) All Around 31.700 (23rd) Aubrie Elliott- Vault 8.700 (7th) Bars 9.100 (2nd) Beam 8.750 (9th) Floor 7.575 (24th) All Around 34.125 (10th) Olivia McGraw- Vault 8.000 (21T) Bars 9.000 (10T) Beam 7.325 (25th) Floor 8.300 (21st) All Around 32.625 (22nd) Level 6: Lindsay Bernard- Vault 8.100 (16th) Bars 7.100 (17th) Beam 6.650 (18th) Floor 8.900 (12th) All Around 30.750 (18th) Avery Wyan- Vault 8.325 (14th) Bars 7.350 (16th) Beam 9.175 (7th) Floor 8.250 (18th) All Around 33.100 (16th)

Level 9 Championship: Abby Wrasman – Vault (6th) Bars (5th) Beam (6th) Floor (6th) All Around (6th) Championship point scores for Level 9 have not been posted to meetscoresonline, placements were made by adding day 1 of competition and day 2 of competition. Xcel Silver: Allycea Alexander- Vault 7.825 (20th) Bars 8.000 (21st) Beam 8.375 (19th) Floor 8.600 (17th) All Around 32.800 (21st)

Jalynn Barnes- Vault 7.975 (18th) Bars 7.00 (20th) Beam 7.425 (20th) Floor 7.850 (20th) All Around 30.250 (20th)

Lalia Caudill- Vault 7.925 (19th) Bars 7.300 (19th) Beam 8.725 (13th) Floor 8.700 (15th) All Around 32.650 (19th) Isabella Serr- Vault 8.525 (13th) Bars 8.3 (18th) Beam 8.435 (15th) Floor 8.350 (18th) All Around 33.600 (17th) Joshlynn White- Vault 7.700 (21st) Bars 8.450 (18th) Beam 7.950 (21st) Floor 8.750 (15T) All

Around 32.850 (20th) Xcel Gold: Raegan Serr- Vault 7.750 (21st) Bars 8.400 (13th) Beam 7.900 (22nd) Floor 8.675 (14th) All Around 32.725 (22nd)

Comprised of levels 1 to 10, USA Gymnastics’ Developmental program progresses in difficulty as the numbers increase. In Levels 1 through 5 gymnasts must learn compulsory routines and all gymnasts of a level compete the same routines. Levels 6 through 10 are considered optional, allowing gymnasts to perform custom choreographed routines that meet special requirements for that level. All Xcel levels are optional – allowing gymnasts to perform custom choreographed routines that meet special requirements for that Xcel level.

For many of these gymnasts this was their first time ever competing at nationals and for those that have competed in the past this is the first meet since the beginning of COVID. To say that the experience was refreshing and uplifting for the team is an understatement.

“Seeing all of the hard work and everything the gymnasts have accomplished this season end in such an empowering way is such a blessing for these girls,” says Rose Schutte, program director – Gymnastics and Special Events. “At nationals, gymnasts compete in front of a two-panel judge instead of just one like at local and district meets. To have our seasons best meet as a team whether it be most improved scores, hitting skills we have been working so hard on all season, or having the best routine of the season is truly an accomplishment. Our biggest take away from Nationals is the bond that this team has created as a whole and we look forward to shining on at 2023 National Championships hosted by Greater Cincinnati!”

Of special note, team member Abby Wrasman, (Level 9 Championship Gymnast) competed in the first session of championships June 24th in front of a two panel judging team. To advance to finals you have to place in the top 13 on any event (bars, beam, floor, or vault) and Wrasman did just that on all four events! Abby advanced to the Finals and placed sixth place on Beam, sixth place on Floor, sixth place on Vault, fifth place on Bars, and sixth place All-Around. Wrasman is Sidney Shelby County YMCA’s first ever Level 9 Championship gymnast to ever bring home an All-American Jacket. Wrasman is a 2022 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati. She will also be leaving Aug. 8 for basic training for the National Guard.

“These gymnasts and their coaches represented our Y by displaying the exemplary qualities of commitment, dedication, confidence, and passion. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to another great season” commented Jamie Crippin, operations director.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Gymnastics Team is open to Sidney-Shelby County YMCA youth members ages 6 and up that have completed Level 4 Xcel or Level 5 Elite Gymnastics class or are able to complete a skills test with previous gymnastics background. Athletes perform in four exercises; vault, bars, beam, and the floor exercise. They compete in their age group level against other YMCA athletes at home and away meets. Team tryouts will be held by appointment during the month of July 2022. To learn more or to schedule a try-out, contact Schutte at [email protected] or call 937-492-9134 ext. 224.