2022 Fort Loramie Liberty Days

Miss Independence 2022 Rhese Voisard, left, 19, stands with Little Miss Independence 2022 Madeline Johnson, 5, both of Fort Loramie, at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Saturday, July 2. Voisard is the daughter of Roger and Kristi Voisard. Madeline is the daughter of Leslie and Brandon Johnson.

Lucas Eisenbraun, 10, of Fort Loramie, eats a corndog at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Lucas is the son of Samantha and Zachary Eisenbraun.

Sid King, 10, of Sidney, takes a shot at a boxing machine at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Sid is the son of Rob and Cheri King.

Evan Meyer, left to right, 11, reacts as he rides a twirling strawberry with Evan Seger, 11, and Stryker Boerger, 11, all of Fort Loramie, at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Evan is the son of Shaun and Leane Meyer. Evan is the son of Dan Seger and Nicole Pfoutz. Stryker is the son Brandie and Keith Boerger.

Paisley Smith, left, 5, grabs the hand of Ashlynn Harris, 4, both of Fort Loramie, as they prepare to take a spin on the Musical Chairs at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Paisley is the daughter of Ben and Rachel Smith. Ashlynn is the daughter of Brad Meyer and Keerstin Harris.

Waylon Siegel, 2, of Fort Loramie, eats ice cream held by his aunt, Sara Meyer, of New Bremen, inside the Shelby County Dairy Boosters trailer at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Waylon is the son of Jill and Josh Siegel.

Playing a game of Black Jack are, left to right, Levi Pleiman, 11, Dylan Meyer, 14, and Tyson Lehmkuhl, 10, all of Fort Loramie, at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1. Levi is the son of Eric and Ashley Pleiman. Dylan is the son of Chrissy and Jason Meyer. Tyson is the son of Terry and Mandy Lehmkuhl.

People dance in a packed tent to the band, Hammer Jockeys, at the Fort Loramie Liberty Days on Friday, July 1.