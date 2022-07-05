125 Years

July 5, 1897

Sheriff Ailes lost another prisoner last night. Sometime during the night John Golden made his escape by sawing the bars to his cell. He took the blankets from his bed and tied them together and after fastening them to the other bars crawled through the window and slid to the ground. Passersby noted the blankets hanging out the window about 3 a.m.

—————

Three young Sidney boys suffered injuries in fireworks accidents today. Clay Toland was badly burned when powder he had in his pocket ignited while a group of boys was shooting a small cannon. John Perry had his right hand and forearm burned in a similar accident with a cannon. Othmer Rieck was burned when he was attempting to load a cannon and one of the boys threw a match into a package of powder.

100 Years

July 5, 1922

The Ohio Gas company has a crew of some 30 men working on the replacement of a gas line northwest of Piqua, along the St. Marys Pike, that serves Sidney. The line, where it crosses the Piqua hydraulic, is subject to heavy pressure and liable to blow up at any time.

—————

Members of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity from Sidney attending the national convention this week in Muncie, Inc., include LeRoy Bland, chapter president; Robert Kaser and Ray Wilhelm. Mr. Kaser is a candidate for the office of national president.

—————

The town clock has been out of running order for a few days and is being completely overhauled by W.O. Amann. He expects to have the work completed sometime today so that Sidney people can tell time on the Fourth.

75 Years

July 5, 1947

The Sidney Police Department added a new mounted division it appeared last night, when two of the officers were seen riding horses to the fairgrounds while their owners were being given lodging in the city’s hostelry on intoxication charges. Officers Everett Hittepole and Vernon Subler – it was the latter’s first day on duty as relief officer – had the “pleasure” of performing the duties of mounted police officers after Chief William O’Leary and Sgt. John L. Warner graciously declined the privilege.

—————

Mrs. Robert Voress was installed as senior regent of Women of the Moose with appropriate ceremonies at the Moose Country Club last evening. Installed with her were: Mrs. Ollie Kah, junior regent; Mrs. Bernard Kerns, guide; Mrs. Louis Middleton, assistant guide; Mrs. Lawrence Yohey, secretary; Mrs. John Schlagetter, treasurer.

50 Years

July 5, 1972

Shelby County felt the effects of the backlash from Hurricane Agnes during the week that contained the first day of summer, Dave Fette, official U.S. Weather Observer said in his report of June weather.

As a result June 1972 had a mean monthly temperature of 63.8 degrees which was 6.1 degrees below the 20-year average for the month and 7.3 degrees below the 71.7 degrees of last year. A low of 35 degrees was reported on June 11 which was a record for the date and some areas reported frost and frost damage.

25 Years

July 5, 1997

The Sidney Rotary Club honored local teacher and musician Paul Workman. He taught for nearly 30 years in local schools. Workman was honored for his ongoing service in the international youth exchange programs. He coordinated several foreign students coming to this area. He has also been involved in the Sidney Alumni Band.

—————

The Russia Catholic Church will be producing a new priest. He is Rev. Mark Meyer. Father Meyer was working in robotics before he began attending the seminary. He is from a large Catholic family with six brothers and four sisters. He waited late in life to make his decision. Meyer is now 31 years old.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org