SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Raymond Ricardo Shedrick Simmons Jr., 37, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bruce A. Schneider, 61, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, dismissed, $76 fine.

Christopher Garcia, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $91 fine.

Kiao Calep, 37, of Coldwater, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and speeding, both charges dismissed, $107 fine.

Patricia Lynne Madden, 59, of Farmington, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sam Nguyen, 27, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared Daniel Poling, 18, of Russia, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Whitney Nichole Young, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Megan Lynn Zaorski, 27, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Maximiliano Lopez Maurico, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Amanda Sue Davis, 27, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Marissa Brown, 28, of Conover, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Makenzie C. Erwin, 25, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Rayonna D. Daniel, 21, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jessica Deann Hunsicker, 34, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Miles W. G. Allen, 24, of Fowlerville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Christopher A. Lee, Jr., 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kristen Lindsey Strakalaitis, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Kimberly Lynn Kind, 32, of Hazel Park, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Carlos Ocoro, 49, of Tamarac, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denelle Parker, 50, of Smyrna, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Tanjaneka Renee Peterson, 45, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and seat belt violation, $217 fine.

Jevanta Antonio Reid, 27, of Gainesville, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Prestin Ray Siefring, 19, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robin West Smith, 64, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Jackson, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $232 fine.

Amanda Michelle Spears, 37, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Louis Hairston, 53, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Jeffrey Melvin Steckly, 28, of Atwood, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

