SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Raymond Ricardo Shedrick Simmons Jr., 37, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bruce A. Schneider, 61, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, dismissed, $76 fine.
Christopher Garcia, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $91 fine.
Kiao Calep, 37, of Coldwater, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and speeding, both charges dismissed, $107 fine.
Patricia Lynne Madden, 59, of Farmington, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sam Nguyen, 27, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jared Daniel Poling, 18, of Russia, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Whitney Nichole Young, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Megan Lynn Zaorski, 27, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Maximiliano Lopez Maurico, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Amanda Sue Davis, 27, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Marissa Brown, 28, of Conover, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Makenzie C. Erwin, 25, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.
Rayonna D. Daniel, 21, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jessica Deann Hunsicker, 34, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Miles W. G. Allen, 24, of Fowlerville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Christopher A. Lee, Jr., 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Kristen Lindsey Strakalaitis, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Kimberly Lynn Kind, 32, of Hazel Park, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Carlos Ocoro, 49, of Tamarac, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Denelle Parker, 50, of Smyrna, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Tanjaneka Renee Peterson, 45, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and seat belt violation, $217 fine.
Jevanta Antonio Reid, 27, of Gainesville, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Prestin Ray Siefring, 19, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Robin West Smith, 64, of Oak Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jordan Jackson, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $232 fine.
Amanda Michelle Spears, 37, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Louis Hairston, 53, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Jeffrey Melvin Steckly, 28, of Atwood, Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell