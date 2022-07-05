Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

June 26-July 2

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more than the week prior.

Two of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were five dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, both patients were transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to five calls. Of those five, in one instance both EMS agencies were disregarded after dispatch due to the accident being in Logan County. Perry Port Salem Rescue, Spirit EMS, Port Jefferson Fire and Shelby County deputies responded to the scene of a cardiac arrest where the subject was pronounced dead at the scene. For the other three calls, Spirit EMS transported all three patients from the scene. Perry Port Salem Rescue didn’t respond on any of those dispatches. Port Jefferson firefighters assisted with lifting on one of those calls.

Of the five patients transported last week, two were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and three were taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.