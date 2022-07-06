Versailles FareFest presale wristbands available July 17

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association invites the community to Versailles FareFest 2022.

Like last year’s event, the space for the festival has been expanded from West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks. Additionally, a third band has been added.

This year’s Versailles FareFest is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Versailles. For one low price, receive a complimentary wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited food, beer and wine from restaurants and beverage distributors throughout the Miami Valley. Live entertainment will be provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

Versailles FareFest wristbands are available for $60 presale, cash or credit card only, or $70 at the door, cash only, if not sold out. Profits go toward scholarships for Versailles High School graduates.

Presale wristbands can be purchased on Sunday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out at Hotel Versailles, 22 N. Center St.

Additionally, those interested in presale wristbands can call 937-726-7100 or 937-776-4775 or 937-417-0375 on July 17 after 10 a.m. If lines are busy, please try again. When calling, have available a credit card number, expiration date and CVV code on back of card. Presale wristbands must be picked up at Hotel Versailles by Friday, Aug. 5 or at the entrance on the day of FareFest. Must be 21 to attend and ID is required to enter.