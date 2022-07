A car is pulled from a treeline near mile marker 90 on northbound I-75 near Sidney Wednesday morning. No information is known regarding the crash as of press time, and the crash is currently under investigation by State Highway Patrol.

A car is pulled from a treeline near mile marker 90 on northbound I-75 near Sidney Wednesday morning. No information is known regarding the crash as of press time, and the crash is currently under investigation by State Highway Patrol. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_001.jpg A car is pulled from a treeline near mile marker 90 on northbound I-75 near Sidney Wednesday morning. No information is known regarding the crash as of press time, and the crash is currently under investigation by State Highway Patrol. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News