A woman is taken away by stretcher after a motorcycle collided with a parked car on the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Sidney firefighters and Sidney police responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News