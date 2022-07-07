Family Resource Center, Alvetro Orthodontics to host blood drives

SIDNEY — Two community blood drives will be held in Shelby County the week of July 10.

The Family Resource Center Sidney Campus community blood drive will be held Tuesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at 101 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

The Alvetro Orthodontics community blood drive will be held Friday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 800-388-GIVE.