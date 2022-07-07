Final call for art show

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is making a final call for fine artists and fine craftspeople to participate in The Art of Logan County Street Faire.

This is a one day fine arts festival, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the streets of Downtown Bellefontaine. The exhibit will be held in the newly revitalized downtown area amidst new shops and restaurants. Entertainment and food vendors will also be present. This event will coincide with additional family friendly arts activities as well as the Downtown Bellefontaine Art and Wine Walk, a ticketed event that is well established in the community drawing 200 participants on its own.

Anyone interested in being a part of this arts festival is asked to complete and send the vendor application no later than July 23. Application is available on the Logan County Art League website at https://logancountyartleague.org/ or by contacting Nancy Funderburgh at 937-407-4211.

This is a juried show.