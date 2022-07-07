SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tamara Ivy, 48, of Conyers, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Dale Cotterman, 33, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

James Omar Jennings, 52, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $130 fine.

Steven J. Loraine, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Heather Marie Compton, 37, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Michael Landry, 46, of Verona, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Evelyn Lynnette Miree, 51, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Richard Allen Cochran-Wiggins, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Duval Henry Curtis, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cassidy Demange, 19, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cleopatra Tannous Harvey, 58, of Maumee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Taylor G. Henry, 27, of New Haven, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brendon Michael Holtvoigt, 26, of Urbana, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dustin Hughes, 34, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Mackenzie L. Johns, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Lee Justice, 36, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Galahad Klewer, 22, of Bryan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Chase Lidyard, 22, of Avon Lake, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bekka-Starr Ward, 20, of Wapakoneta, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Barbara J. Pierce, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Jonathon H. Aukerman,29, of Jackson Center, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Neil B. Chase, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jade M. Courtney, 19, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Terry E. Cornett, 51, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Levi A. Moorman, 25, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

James W. Bryant, 54, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zacheary Robert Ritter, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and seat belt violation, $191 fine.

Derek D. Bailey, 32, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason R. Childs, 41, of Tuscola, Illinois, was charged with reasonable control, dismissed, $135 fine.

Brookiah L. Bunley, 25, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Jason Paul Grogg, 39, of Rockford, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Buffy J. Carey, 44, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Darian M. Ludwig, 25, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Trayton Brandyberry, 20, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Richard A. Coleman, 67, of Atlanta, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jordan J. Michael Thuma, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Avery Elizabeth Keefe, 22, of Dayton, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Steven W. Hopkins, 71, of West Liberty, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Louis Carney, 41, of Howell, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Ashley Marie Mulkey, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $136 fine.

Patricia Obringer, 55, of Coldwater, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Joe Phillip Kollars Jr., 53, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald E. Smith, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lee E. Vaubel, 42, of Botkins, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Ryan T. Wurstner, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell