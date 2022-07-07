OSHP investigation

A man is questioned by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper near the I-75 southbound exit 92 ramp at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. The man was driving a white Chevy Equinox SUV. Also being questioned was a man driving a black Ford Hybrid car. Several Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene. No more information was available by press time. The potential for weapons was relayed on the police scanner.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News