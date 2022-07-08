Community mental health clinics opening in Auglaize, Darke counties

WAPAKONETA — Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at their new Wapakoneta Campus located at 3 N. Pine St. on Monday, July 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and at their new Greenville Campus located at 209 E. Fourth St. on Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The public is invited to tour the facilities and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered locally.

“Family Resource Center is excited to be a part of the solution in addressing the increased demand for behavioral health services in rural Ohio,” said Jodi Knouff, director of the Community Mental Health Clinic Project at Family Resource Center. “We will serve these communities through a system of care approach by collaborating with natural supports and community partners to meet the needs of those who are struggling with life’s challenges.”

Outpatient Counseling via Telehealth, Case Management, and Transitional Age Youth Services are available now through Family Resource Center’s locations, and the organization plans to add additional support groups and services in the future.

The expansion of Family Resource Center is a result of the organization being awarded a $5 million grant through the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration in late 2021, and follows the successful implementation of similar programming in Findlay, Lima, Kenton, Sidney and St. Marys over the last several years.

Additional Family Resource Center Community Mental Health Clinics will open in Troy, Ohio in late July, and Fostoria, Ohio in the coming months.