125 Years

July 9, 1897

Not a death occurred in Sidney during the month of June. This is an uncommon occurrence and Health Officer LeFevre informs us that it is the first time such a thing has happened during his connection with the board of health, which has been over six years. During the month of June, there were seven births in the city, two males and five females.

—————-

Ben Coulson has been selected as instructor in the civil engineering department at Colombia College, New York City. He leaves Monday to spend this summer with the college engineering class doing practice field work in Connecticut, he having charge of the class.

100 Years

July 9, 1922

Plans that had previously been made to move the complete exchange of the Sidney Telephone Company into the new building on North Street at 10 o’clock tonight will be carried out notwithstanding the accident which occurred in front of the fire department about 9 o’clock last night, in which between 500 and 600 telephones were put out of commission. The accident was occasioned by the trolly on the traction freight jumping off the trolley wire and striking the telephone cable that crosses the street at that point. The resulting fire blazed for some 15 minutes until one of the fire trucks was attached to the car and pulled it away from the scene.

—————

Among the list of successful applicants who took the recent Ohio bar examination announced today by the Ohio Supreme Court was the name of Robert A. Eshman, son of Judge I.A. Eshman, of this city.

75 Years

July 9, 1947

More than 200 youngsters in the city are taking advantage of the Red Cross swimming lessons being offered at the city pool. This was revealed today by officials as classes went into the second day of the 12-day course of training. Instructors are Misses Sarah Bess Loudenback and Phyllis Prudent, Tom Bowman and Don Dilljon, certified Red Cross teachers. They are being assisted by Misses Jane Houldsworth and Ida Hussey and Mrs. Frank Warbington.

—————

Faulty wiring in a 1936 Ford sedan was blamed today for a fire which destroyed a garage on the John Ream farm a half-mile north of Newport. Fort Loramie firemen fought the blaze which was discovered shortly before 3:30 a.m. Their efforts, however, were confined to protecting nearby buildings.

50 Years

July 9, 1972

Two of the new officers of the Sisters of the Precious Blood who were elected in an annual business meeting held late last month are products of area families in Russia and Minster.

Sister Charmain Grilliot, whose father is a native of Russia, was named president. Sister Dorothy Schmiesing, named councilor for the West, is a native of Minster and has five brothers living there presently.

—————

Consecration services for the new Memorial United Methodist Church on Russell Street will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Ground was broken for the new church in dedication services held Dec. 12, 1971. The edifice was constructed by Ferguson Construction Co. of Sidney.

25 Years

July 9, 1997

The Fort Loramie business, Marwil Products, is expanding its production facilities. The company will add about 9,000 square feet. Management will be looking at adding two additional products lines. Marwil has been in business since 1945 when it began in Detroit, Michigan. The current manager is Bob Clement.

—————

The country concert is here. You can expect more than just music. The Country Club Saloon will be open. It is a yellow and white tent where folks can learn to dance various steps such as line dancing and the Texas two-step. Alice Schmerge and Rod Carter will be the instructors. One of the newest dance moves is the Texas tush. “We will be dancing all weekend,” says Schmerge.



These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

