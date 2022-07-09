Photos: Country Concert kicks off Thursday

Photos from Thursday’s festivities in the 41st annual Country Concert, held at Hickory Hill Lakes outside of Fort Loramie, Ohio. The three-day event had already sold out for each day before Thursday. Carrie Underwood was the headlining act on the opening day.

Carrie Underwood sings during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday evening in Fort Loramie. Underwood was the headliner on Thursday night. The three-day event was sold out Thursday and had already sold out Friday and Saturday.

Two spectators sing during a Carrie Underwood song during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Underwood headlined Thursday’s festivites.

Spectators react as Carrie Underwood performs at the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie natives pose for a photograph as Carrie Underwood performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

A panoramic view of Country Concert main stage area on Thursday as Old Dominion performed. The event was sold out on Thursday and has also already sold out for Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Griffin shakes hands with a spectator during a performance on the Saloon Stage during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey takes a selfie with a spectator’s cell phone during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Spectators dance as Michelle Robinson performs on the VIP Stage during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Fort Loramians pose for a photo.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey lifts a beach ball that landed on stage during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Old Dominion lead singer Matthew Ramsey performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Fort Loramians pose for a photo.

Spectators dance as Michelle Robinson performs on the VIP Stage during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

An overview of the crowd Thursday evening at the 41st annual Country Concert. The event sold out on Thursday and was already sold out for Friday and Saturday.

Spectators cheer (while one, who is particularly adept for spotting a camera, poses) while North to Nashville perfoms in the VIP tent in the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday.

Spectators hold up phones with as Carrie Underwood performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Spectators hold up phones with as Carrie Underwood performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Spectators hold up phones with as Carrie Underwood performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

