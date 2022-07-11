St. John’s Thrift Shop rededicated

St. John’s Thrift Shop Director Mary Cooke, left, to right, is recognized by the Rev. Steve Edmiston, as volunteer Duane Mullen, all of Sidney, watches during a rededication ceremony for the store on its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 10. The store was located in a house that used to be located next-door to its current location before it was moved to make room for an expanded parking lot. The store’s current building was once Burk’s restaurant.

St. John’s Thrift Shop Director Mary Cooke, left, to right, is recognized by the Rev. Steve Edmiston, as volunteer Duane Mullen, all of Sidney, watches during a rededication ceremony for the store on its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 10. The store was located in a house that used to be located next-door to its current location before it was moved to make room for an expanded parking lot. The store’s current building was once Burk’s restaurant.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Standing, left to right, in front of St. John’s Thrift Shop are volunteer Duane Mullen Director Mary Cooke and Rev. Steve Edmiston, all of Sidney. The three took part in a rededication ceremony for the store on its 40th anniversary on Sunday, July 10.