Friends, family and fun at Country Concert

Country Concert 2022 saw record crowds on Saturday, July 9.

Spectators hold up phones with as Carrie Underwood performs during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Jimmy Fowler, left, sports a well crafted mullet as he hangs out with Casie Fowler, both of Nashville, Tenn., at 2022 Country Concert on Friday, July 8. Fowler has spent 7 years growing his prized mullet, that he describes as "heaven on a biscuit." Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Carrie Underwood sings during the 41st annual Country Concert on Thursday evening in Fort Loramie. Underwood was the headliner on Thursday night. The three-day event was sold out Thursday and had already sold out Friday and Saturday. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Morgan Wallen performs while closing out Country Concert 2022 at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tyler Sharp, of Kettlersville, far left, dressed as the cartoon character "Waldo" made famous in "Where's Waldo" books for Country Concert 2022 on Saturday, July 9. Sharp jokingly said his wife, Casey Sharp, could find him more easily in the crowd dressed as Waldo. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

David, left, and Natasha McMaken, both of Piqua, hold up three guitar pics they scored during Country Concert 2022 on Saturday, July 9. The pics are from, left to right, Hardy's base player, Hardy, and Morgan Wallen. Natasha has been making shadow boxes for the pics they collect each year. This is the 24th Country Concert David has attended and the fifth for Natasha. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lauren Alaina takes a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky from a fan. Alaina performed at Country Concert at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

