After having breakfast at the Urbana Airport Cafe, Dale Peterson decided to fly over to Country Concert in his Beechcraft Bonanza at 2,000 feet. He took the photo Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Country-Concert-2022-from-2-2c000-27-1015-hours.jpg