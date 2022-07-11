Such a chore assigning chores

Dear Grandparenting: My three grandkids have come to stay for however long it turns out to be, and that’s just fine and dandy. The kids make this old house feel like a home again.

I was this close to listing the house until my son came up with a plan. He and the wife sold their place and moved in with me. I get financial relief.

I will admit to being a “neat freak.” My son didn’t inherit that genetic trait and his wife isn’t much better. Their place was a general mess. I’m telling you this because part of the deal was having the grandkids helping me out on a regular basis around the house.

Getting those kids to do chores will be a shock to their system. I don’t want to go to war over this, so how do I get my grandkids (ages 7, 9 and 10) into the habit of doing what needs doing around here? Billie Johnson, Leesburg, Florida

Dear Billie: Children are doing fewer chores these days according to those who study the issue, and the big reason why will surprise you.

Tunes out the culprit is the modern American parenting style. Concerned that their children’s busy schedules left them precious little free time, parents stopped assigning them chores. In one survey of over 1,000 adults, 82% acknowledged having chores growing up. That said, just 28% of those 1,000 saw fit to give their own children chores.

We think chores are good for kids. Contributing to the greater good on a regular basis helps children become more aware of the needs of others and facilitates bonding with other family members — a sense of belonging that helps to anchor children and lower stress.

And while doing dishes might not count for much on resume, research confirms the academic, emotional and even professional benefits for children tasked with housework.

Involve your grandchildren in the process of creating a schedule of who does what household chores and when. By including their inputs, you increase their buy-in. It’s been our experience that getting over the hump in this regard is a two-part process: insist and insist again. Yes, it can take some nagging. Maybe they’ll thank you some day.

Grand remark of the week

C.J. Brooks from Syracuse, New York weighed in with this piece of good advice:

“Grandchildren are great imitators. That’s why I put on my best self when we’re together. Maybe it will influence them to clean up their act.”

