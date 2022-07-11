Firehouse Subs supports Morgan’s Place via fundraiser

SIDNEY — The mission of the Firehouse Subs franchise centers around a commitment to flavorful food, community service, and above all, public safety. A percentage of each meal at all Firehouse Subs restaurants in the United States reaches the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This charity furnishes lifesaving equipment for first responders. To date, over $ 69,000,000.00 has been given for this equipment, training and other support for firefighters throughout the nation.

Tom and Becky Martin, owners of the Sidney Firehouse Subs, continue this tradition. Opening in 2017, the Sidney crew seeks to provide quality food, give customer focused service, and maintain the community service component of the franchise. Each year Sidney Firehouse Subs conducts a water drive for area fire departments. On a given day, a free medium sub is given to any customer that donates a case of water. One of several local grants, the Lockington Fire Department was recently the recipient of a Stryker Lucas Chest Compression System.

On Monday, July 18, Firehouse Subs of Sidney will hold a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery. The Dine-to-Donate hours will be 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. For each meal served, the restaurant will make a donation to Morgan’s Place. A flyer is needed to participate in this event. To obtain this flyer, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or [email protected]

Morgan’s Place Cemetery has begun construction at 1254 State Route 589, Sidney, and is a vision of Nathan and Mollie Verdier. Morgan is the name of their child that did not survive to birth. In their sorrow and prayers, they were called to create a cemetery for babies such as theirs to be put at rest.

Morgan’s Place will offer assistance in all aspects of such heart wrenching loss. Services will include everything from free burials to counseling with the grieving families. The grounds will also be the home of a memory wall where babies may be remembered from years gone by. Morgan’s Place will be a respectful place of rest for those lost infants and provide some peace for families suffering this ordeal.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery, contact Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988. You may also go their website at morgansplacecemetery.org