Paddles Pedals & Pints set for Aug. 13

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive has announced registration for a new event — Paddles Pedals & Pints — is now open. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13.

Paddles Pedals & Pints will feature fun for the whole family, centered on the Great Miami Riverway levy in Custenborder Park. There will be kayaking (paddles), cycling (pedals), and craft beer/soda tastings (pints). Also available will be food trucks, including the popular Naughty Lobstah!

Proceeds from the event will support Downtown Sidney and the Sidney-Shelby County portion of the Great Miami Riverway and Recreational Trail.

The Kayaking Adventure will run in sessions throughout the late morning/early evening from Custenborder to Roadside Park. Taiters Kayak Solutions will assist with transporting kayakers back to the party at Custenborder Park. Registration for this portion of the event allows for participants to rent a kayak (and paddles/life jacket) or bring their own equipment. Space is limited to 19 people per session.

A Cycling Adventure for adults and teens will venture through the beautiful Tawawa Park, starting and ending in Custenborder Park. A kids cycling adventure 1-mile fun ride will take place on the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway along the Great Miami River.

The Pints portion of the event features carefully chosen craft beers and sodas by local craft brewpub, Murphy’s Craft Bar + Kitchen. There will be something for everyone to enjoy including Pilsners, Lagers, Ciders, Sours/Seltzers, IPAs, and Summer/Fruit offerings. For those under 21, there will be a craft soda station.

Registration for any adventure includes a commemorative tasting cup, a punch card for samples, and a commemorative T-shirt. If adventures aren’t your thing, you can also just register to enjoy the tastings.

For more information on the event, visit https://sidneyalive.regfox.com/pedals-paddles-pints or contact the Sidney Alive office at 937-658-6945.

Sidney Alive is looking for volunteers to help make the event possible. You can go to https://events.pointapp.org/13811 to register as a volunteer. All volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt. Volunteers who register for two or more shifts will receive a special gift.

The event is made possible by the sponsors and donors of Sidney Alive as well as the city of Sidney, Rich and Susan Wallace Family and The Great Miami Riverway.