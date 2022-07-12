Election administration plan approved by Shelby County BOE

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections approved the 2022 Election Administration Plan following an unplanned executive session at Monday’s meeting.

The deadline to submit the plan to the Ohio Secretary of State office was Monday, and board members were concerned about approving a plan that was not yet complete after Director Pam Kerrigan said that while there were no additional changes currently, there may be changes that would need to be made to the plan at the August board meeting. Southwest Regional Liasion Kenny Henning recommended that the board approve and submit the current plan and make note to the Secretary of State’s office that the plan would likely be amended and expanded in the future.

Following Henning’s suggestion, an executive session regarding personnel matters was called at the request of Deputy Director Collin Claywell and motioned by Board Chairperson James Kerg. The executive session was approved unanimously and was held for nearly 45 minutes before public session of the meeting resumed.

The plan was approved in a unanimous vote.

The board also voted on the following during Monday’s meeting:

• The second approval of the allocation of voting equipment for the Aug. 2 special election was unanimously approved;

• Providing air conditioning units at the fairgrounds for poll workers for the Aug. 2 special election was unanimously approved;

• The primary funding agreement was unanimously approved.

The board also approved 12 bills for audit.

The board then held a scheduled executive session concerning security requirements and adjourned the meeting following executive session. No action was taken during executive session.

The next meeting of the Shelby County Board of Elections will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, where the Aug. 2 election results will be certified.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

