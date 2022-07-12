SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Tyler Louis Chandler, 29, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dalton Gage Hastings, 21, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with no operator’s license and reasonable control, $180 fine.

Akbar A. Khan, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Justin Miles Kaufman, 40, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Aaron Randall Watts, 21, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kenneth Gene Sharp, 34, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tyler Gene Emans, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Wesley William Dowler, 45, of New Madison, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel Rosique, 52, of McKenna, Washington, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Jodie L. Cassady, 48, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Christopher J. Payne, 40, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Vincent D. Droesch, 28, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kalia Dalease Wilkerson, 26, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katherine A. McDevitt, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrell Scott Cates, 53, of Sidney, was charged with driving on the right side of the roadway, $130 fine.

Cortney Nicole Bulcher, 26, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jalen E. Goodrich, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.

Christopher W. Allen, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Scott A. Crum, 59, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Shelley Smelcer, 54, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Katelyn Caroline Sherman, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angela Kay Layne, 52, of Argillite, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Edward Gustin, 79, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield to pedestrians crossing the roadway, $136 fine.

Annette S. Loughman, 59, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Honey Gem Drinnen, 43, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Esta J. Stammen, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Charles Isaac Adkins, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Kerstian Casteel, 24, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shelby D. Newland, 28, of Kettlersville, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Ian Philip Lachey, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Trestin Ezekiel Kessler, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Randy Landwehr, 44, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrell Lee Porter Jr., 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas W. Winner, 57, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lyndsey M. Batton, 19, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Derek James McCracken, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and failure to display plate, $166 fine.

Rose L. Lamar, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emmett W. Runkle, 44, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

David Zilin Xiah, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brett C. Hoelscher, 24, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ryan M. Coverstone, 31, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jennifer Leigh Bonifas, 42, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.