SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Tyler Louis Chandler, 29, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Dalton Gage Hastings, 21, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with no operator’s license and reasonable control, $180 fine.
Akbar A. Khan, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Justin Miles Kaufman, 40, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Aaron Randall Watts, 21, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kenneth Gene Sharp, 34, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Tyler Gene Emans, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Wesley William Dowler, 45, of New Madison, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gabriel Rosique, 52, of McKenna, Washington, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.
Jodie L. Cassady, 48, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Christopher J. Payne, 40, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Vincent D. Droesch, 28, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kalia Dalease Wilkerson, 26, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Katherine A. McDevitt, 66, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darrell Scott Cates, 53, of Sidney, was charged with driving on the right side of the roadway, $130 fine.
Cortney Nicole Bulcher, 26, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jalen E. Goodrich, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.
Christopher W. Allen, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Scott A. Crum, 59, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.
Shelley Smelcer, 54, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Katelyn Caroline Sherman, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Angela Kay Layne, 52, of Argillite, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Edward Gustin, 79, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield to pedestrians crossing the roadway, $136 fine.
Annette S. Loughman, 59, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Honey Gem Drinnen, 43, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Esta J. Stammen, 29, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Charles Isaac Adkins, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Kerstian Casteel, 24, of New Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shelby D. Newland, 28, of Kettlersville, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.
Ian Philip Lachey, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Trestin Ezekiel Kessler, 18, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Randy Landwehr, 44, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darrell Lee Porter Jr., 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Douglas W. Winner, 57, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lyndsey M. Batton, 19, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Derek James McCracken, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and failure to display plate, $166 fine.
Rose L. Lamar, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Emmett W. Runkle, 44, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
David Zilin Xiah, 25, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brett C. Hoelscher, 24, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ryan M. Coverstone, 31, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jennifer Leigh Bonifas, 42, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.