Community calendar

THURSDAY, JULY 14

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Genealogy Help at the Piqua Public Library will be held in the historical section from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment at another date or time, contact 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

• The Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie is open 1 to 4 p.m. through September, with new exhibits and displays.

MONDAY, JULY 18

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.