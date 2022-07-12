Telehealth counseling center opens in Wapak

WAPAKONETA — Family Resource Center has a new telehealth counseling center in Wapakoneta thanks to a $5 million federal grant.

The clinic, located at 3 N. Pine St., Wapakoneta, will initially offer outpatient telehealth counseling sessions, case management and transitional youth services, an individualized support program for teens and young adults ages 14-25.

The FRC, which operates clinics in Lima, Kenton, St. Marys and elsewhere, identified Wapakoneta as its newest location after the nonprofit mental health agency received $5 million in federal funding to expand mental health treatment in rural areas.

The grant also supported other projects in Auglaize, Hardin, Miami and Darke counties.

“I think that it is just a result of COVID, that stigma related to mental health services decreased,” said Ginny Williams, Family Resource Center’s chief culture and transformation officer.

“I think awareness increased,” Williams said. “It’s been a hard time for all of us, and it’s going to allow us to increase access to those services for the community.”

Clients may visit the Wapakoneta FRC clinic to sign up for services, but counseling sessions will be offered remotely.

Still, the telehealth sessions are live, allowing clients to meet with a counselor from their home, office or even the FRC clinic itself, which has dedicated telehealth rooms available to those who lack internet access at home.

John Bindas, president and CEO of the Family Resource Center, is joined by Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jackie Martell for a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Wapakoneta Family Resource Center office. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_CJO_5831.jpg John Bindas, president and CEO of the Family Resource Center, is joined by Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jackie Martell for a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the new Wapakoneta Family Resource Center office. Mackenzi Klemann | Aim Media Midwest The Family Resource Center has opened a telehealth clinic in Wapakoneta. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_CJO_5826.jpg The Family Resource Center has opened a telehealth clinic in Wapakoneta. Mackenzi Klemann | Aim Media Midwest

By Mackenzi Klemann [email protected]