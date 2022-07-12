JC fire displaces two

JACKSON CENTER — A Monday evening fire at a two-story East College Street home in Jackson Center has displaced its homeowners.

According to Jackson Center Fire Chief Jerry Davis, Robert Beers, homeowner of 204 E. College St., was asleep when his neighbor noticed the smoke and came over to beat on the door to awaken him and call for help around 8:28 p.m. on Monday, July 11.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, electrical in nature, but remains under investigation with the help of the Sidney Fire Department’s Investigation Unit.

“Some light smoke was showing upon arrival. We made entry and made an offensive attack,” Davis said. “(The fire) got in some void spaces, up in ceiling area and in between the walls, so we ventilated the roof and were able to send guys in. We were offensive, an offensive attack throughout the whole period. It just got to the point where it got to some void spaces and we needed to open up some spaces so that we could get to the fire.”

The origin of the fire was in the downstairs, in the kitchen area. No one was injured, including first responders, nor the couple’s two cats, which also made it out safe, Davis said.

Assisting Jackson Center Fire were, Anna, Botkins, Van Buren Township, Maplewood and Port Jefferson Fire Departments and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Center Police, with the assistance of Botkins Police, directed traffic.

The Shelby County American Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners, but Davis said they also have family assisting them. The Salvation Army responded to provide canteen services to first responders. The village of Jackson Center’s utility department also responded to secure the power.

The total loss amount to the structure is estimated at $50,000, with approximately $25,000 in contents.