125 Years

July 13, 1897

The report of the county auditor of the Dow Tax paid in this county for the past six months shows there are 47 saloons in the county and the amount of tax paid was $8,206. The saloons are located over the county as follows: Sidney, 23; Loramies, six; Botkins, four; Anna, three; Port Jefferson, Jackson Center, McCartyville and Newport, two each; Russia, Kettlersville and Houston, one each. Last year, there were 46 saloons in the county.

—————

The Third Regiment, O.N.G., will go into camp at the Ludlow Lagoon near Cincinnati next Thursday. Company L, of this city, will leave Sidney at 6:45 a.m. on the C.H. & D. Railroad and go direct to Cincinnati arriving at 9:45 a.m.

100 Years

July 13, 1922

The cut-over of the Sidney Telephone Company from the old exchange to the exchange in the new building Saturday night was made in four minutes. The first call over the new line was made to Mayor Trout by Manager Quatman. Quite a large number of phones are still out of service as a result of the burning out of the cables Friday night when the trolley of a traction car short-circuited the lines. Repair work is expected to be completed by Thursday.

—————

P.J. Scherer, who conducts the barber shop on West Court Street, has been notified that he must secure a new location. The Spot Restaurant plans to use his former location for a kitchen. The Spot has been using the brick building to the south for this purpose. However, as a result of the recent purchase of the property by Stanley Bryan and Associates that structure will be torn down to make way for a new building.

75 Years

July 13, 1947

Plans for another asphalt treatment for Ohio and Main Avenues and oil treatment of dusty city streets and alleys were announced today by Service Director E.D. Aneshansley. Starting Monday, Main Avenue will be given the additional emulsion treatment from Wapakoneta Road south to Court Street and from Water Street south to the corporation line.

—————

Twenty-seven trophies, donated by local businesses, will be awarded during the upcoming horse show hereon July 26-27, Frank Amann, general chairman revealed today.

50 Years

July 13, 1972

Carol Armantrout, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Armantrout, of 1312 Spruce Avenue, has been chosen to play in the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at the National Music Camp, Interlochen, Mich.

She began her violin studies with her mother as teacher at the age of eight when she was in the third grad and has been concert master of the high school orchestra and of the Dayton Junior Philharmonic Orchestra during the past winter.

—————

A 13-year old Sidney boy was rescued from the swift current of the Miami River shortly after noon today by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies after he lost his footing on a fishing expedition.

Terry Davis, 13-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Davis of 7 Arbor Street, was pulled from the river unharmed by Deputy Jim Thompson. Deputies Thompson, Paul (Fritz) Gies and Sgt. Richard Steinke, using rope picked up at Civil Defense Headquarters in Sidney, headed the rescue operation.

25 Years

July 13, 1997

A Sidney man was arrested for felonious assault after he shot his wife in the face. Willie Johnson of Sidney, age 44, was waiting for his wife when she arrived at their residence. Christina Johnson was seriously injured and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. She is expected to survive. A protection was order was issued against Mr. Johnson.

—————

History was made at Shelby Oaks yesterday. Matt Clayton shot a 65 which tied the all-time course record. The previous round of 65 was carded by Jim Logue in 1969. Clayton shot a 32 on the front nine and a 33 on the back.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

