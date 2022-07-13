Event planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — More than 60 of the very best, carefully selected, re-enactors will gather at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency will present an historical timeline of the years 1748 (Pickawillany) – 1862 (Camp Piqua) on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31.

These years mark the period of historical significance for this land. The events that took place and the people involved all had impacts on the course of both America and Ohio’s history.

A wide variety of camps, civilian and military demonstrations, and numerous activities will take visitors back to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen. The Johnston Home, the Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past.

Regular site admission applies: $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, AAA and senior discount, free to Johnston Farm Friends & Ohio History Connection members.

The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency is located 3 miles north of Piqua, Ohio, just off state Route 66 on Hardin Road.