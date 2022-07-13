Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour announced

TROY — The biennial Miami County in Bloom Garden Tour presented by the Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will be held Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six gardens, featuring a variety of styles and plants, will be on tour in Troy and Tipp City.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Ohio State University Extension Office, 510 W. Water St., Suite 250, Troy, as well as seven other locations throughout Miami County. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the tour at any of the six participating gardens. Tickets are $15 presale or $20 the day of the tour.

For a list of gardens on tour and ticket sale locations, please visit http://go.osu.edu/MiamiGardenTour or call the OSU Extension Office at 937-440-3945.