Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a river float opportunity for kids entering grades 6 through 12 on Tuesday, July 26. The program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maximum of eight kids are accepted for each day. Cost is $30 per child for BNC Members and $40 per child for nonmembers. Lunch is provided. Please email [email protected] or call Monday through Friday at 937-698-6493 to pre-register for any summer programs. Wait for an email to confirm pre-registration and follow payment details that will be provided.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 14-16

Pasco United Methodist Church is holding a garage sale at the church from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Proceeds will benefit church ministries. The church is located at 17483 State Route 706, Sidney.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Pasco United Methodist Church is having a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $5 for sausage, all you can eat pancakes and beverage.Funds raised will be used for the children and youth programs. The church is located at 17483 State Route 706, Sidney.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

• A Parkinsons Support Group will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

• Grand Lake St. Marys will hold babysitting classes from 3 to 6 p.m. on July 20 and 27 at the medical office building. Registration is required and can be done by contacting 419-394-6132. Cost is $15 per participant.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

• Grand Lake St. Marys will hold a Lamaze class from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the medical office building. To register, contact the birthing center at 419-394-3335 ext. 2419.