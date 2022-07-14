125 Years

July 14, 1897

At the meeting of city council last night, councilman Sarver asked whose duty it was to stop saloon keepers and people in general from throwing their slop in the streets. He said that considerable complaints have been made about it by bicycle riders. Councilman Bemus said it was the marshal’s duty and the matter was referred to the city marshal.

—————

C.A. Hetzler has been appointed postmaster at Lockington to succeed G.W. Bailey. A.E. Melvin has been appointed to succeed A.S. Retter as postmaster at Maplewood.

100 Years

July 14, 1922

Members of the local chapter of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, as a compliment to Robert Kaser, elected to the office of national president of the organization last week, were hosts to a “jollification party” last evening. The affair was held at the fraternity house on Main Avenue and followed a chicken dinner served by the ladies of the Presbyterian Church. In his remarks, Kaser spoke of the new policy of the national organization of backing to the limit all child welfare work in every community.

—————

Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Studevant will leave this evening for Portland, Maine, to attend the annual meeting of the United States League of Building and Loan Associations, of which Mr. Studevant is a member of the national executive committee. Mrs. Studevant is president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ohio Women’s Association League.

75 Years

July 14, 1947

The sharp increase in costs of materials was reflected today in the Shelby County budget for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 1948, approved by the county commissioners. County Auditor Arthur Billing noted that the 1948 budget of $256,365 shows an increase of $42,473 over the 1947 budget of $213,891.

—————

Final arrangements have been completed by the Sidney Knights of Columbus Council for the annual installation of officers Wednesday evening, with Eugene Caron, Greenville, newly-appointed district deputy for the 20th Ohio District, as the installing officer.

50 Years

July 14, 1972

Mrs. Myra Kindred and Paul Reed are Anna Local’s new elementary building principals. Mrs. Kindred will take the reigns at Kettlersville Elementary, replacing Orrin Blanke who retired after nearly a half century in teaching.

Reed has been assigned to the McCartyville Elementary building where, in addition to his role as principal, he also will teach and drive a bus. Reed, succeeding 45-year veteran teacher, Clarence Raterman, will start his third year as a teacher with the 1972-73 school year.

25 Years

July 14, 1997

Head coach Scott Roddy now has a full staff at Sidney High School. With Marc Gibson and Pete Galanic leaving Roddy has his work cut out for himself. The last spot was filled when the National Trail head coach Make Kemper stepped in as defensive coordinator. Kemper looks the part as he is 6’5” and weighs 315 pounds.

—————

The Sylvester Frilling murder trial is scheduled to get under way this week. Brian Kemp is charged with the murder of Frilling. The charge carries a death penalty specification. A three judge panel will hear the case. Judges Lee Bixler, Sumner Walters and John Schmitt have been selected. Frilling was found dead in his home on December 1, 1996.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

