Kathy Bray, left, and Carol Leiss, both of Sidney, play a game of shuffleboard at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Shuffleboard is offered every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m.

Kathy Bray, left, and Carol Leiss, both of Sidney, play a game of shuffleboard at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Shuffleboard is offered every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN071522ShuffleSeniorCenter.jpg Kathy Bray, left, and Carol Leiss, both of Sidney, play a game of shuffleboard at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Shuffleboard is offered every Monday and Thursday at 1 p.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News